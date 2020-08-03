Joe Effiong, Uyo

Barring any last minute changes, the current Akwa Ibom State University, Ikot Akpaden acting Vice Chancellor, Eno Ibanga and the current Commissioner for Education, Nse Essien, will exchange their positions this week.

Ibanga had served out his five-year tenure as the vice chancellor of the university, but was retained in acting capacity by the state government.

While still acting, Governor Udom Emmanuel nominated him as one of the new commissioners to be sworn in, probably this week, having successfully scaled through the House of Assembly screening procedures.

Essien, on the other hand, was moved to education from the moribund ministry of science and technology where he was initially assigned in Emmanuel’s cabinet.

The speculation was that he would be dropped from the cabinet since another person from Ikot Ekpene, Sunday Ibuot, is also in the state executive council as special adviser on Political and Legislative Affairs.

But, in a surprise move, Emmanuel moved Essien to head the university as its fourth vice chancellor and announced same yesterday through a statement signed by the Secretary to the Government, Emmanuel Ekuwem.