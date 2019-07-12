Joe Effiong, Uyo

Newly-sworn in members of Akwa Ibom executive council have been given the onerous task of showing good example else their local govenment would henceforth suffer appointment drought.

Governor Udom Emmanuel who stated this, yesterday, while swearing in the new cabinet members, said the future appointments from the 31 local government areas into his government would depend on the proper conduct of those currently appointed from such areas.

He advised the 19 commissioners, two special advisers and four permanent secretaries to accord honour and prestige to the ‘honourable’ attached to their names.

The governor described those who made the list as tested and proven to be men and women of character, integrity, transparency, honesty and committed to “serve the Akwa Ibom enterprise.”

Emmanuel said those appointed emerged strictly on merit and advised them to adhere to the wordings of the oath of office they took and to place the interest of the state ahead of personal interests.

“Permanent secretaries were selected strictly on merit. It is a call to duty. If you can adhere to the wordings of the oath of office you took, then you would never have problem.

“Don’t forget that your personal interest must not come first. Be a mentor. Your first loyalty is to the state. Discharge your duties exceptionally.

“For the commissioners and special advisers, I want to say these have been tested and proven to be men and women of character, integrity, transparency and honesty to ‘serve the Akwa Ibom enterprise’.

“Let me also state that if you are a commissioner or special adviser and you misbehave, we would take down your local government area from further appointment; so do not take a decision that would affect your council. Be a truly honourable person,” he said.

He disclosed the intention to create a full fledged ministry to handle manpower planning in the state.

In his reaction, Charles Udoh, immediate past commissioner for Information and Strategy, thanked Governor Emmanuel for the privilege to serve, describing as unprecedented, the governor’s decision to re-appoint all members of his last executive.

On the threat to blacklist of councils of any defaulting appointee, Udoh said the overwhelming love from the generality of Akwa Ibom people which saw to the massive re-election of governor Emmanuel has placed a burden of performance on the new executive, leaving no room for excuses on the part of any appointee.