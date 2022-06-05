As part of the activities marking the first memorial of the late founder of Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN), Prophet Temitope Balogun Joshua, Emmanuel TV Partners, a Christian non-profit organization, last Saturday, held an evangelical outreach at the School of the Blind, Jabi, Abuja, where food and other life support items were given out to the students, staff, and management of the school.

Other places visited included Christ Foundation Orphanage for Children and Widows, Kuje, Widow and Talented Orphanage, Trademoore Lugbe, Lady Kathryn Berrarys Orphanage, Karu, and City of Refuge Orphanage, Gishiri, all in the Federal Capital Territory.

In its tribute, the group described the late Joshua as an exemplary philanthropist, a man of great faith, and a prayer warrior whose evangelical mission touched and transformed many lives while he was alive.

It recalled that the charismatic pastor and renowned televangelist recorded more than 15,000 attendees at his weekly Sunday services, made predictions, cured various ailments, and made people prosper through miracles.

“SCOAN was home to many political leaders and the elite from across the globe. He held crusades in Ghana, South Africa, Botswana, Colombia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, South Korea, Paraguay, Peru, and Israel, to mention but a few,” it stated.

