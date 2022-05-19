PDP presidential aspirant and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel, has assured the people of Gombe and Bayelsa states of total rejuvenation of the economy and strategic security architecture if voted into office.

He was in the two states, yesterday, to solicit votes in the primary scheduled for later this month.

Emmanuel who was in Gombe State as part of the consultations told his hosts that he what was required to resolve the nation’s economic and security challenges.

He further told the delegates that the security architecture of the country would be redesigned to favour all and sundry, while a first-class economic transformation package would be formulated to the advantage of all citizens.

While assuring the aspirant of their continued friendship and support, the Gombe delegates noted with delight the long-standing relationships that had existed between the aspirant and them.

They further assured him of their friendship and support towards the realisation of his presidential ambition.

The delegates reminded the governor that Gombe is his second home, while appreciating the aspirant for the long years of identifying with the state and their illustrious sons and daughters.

They chorused during the Gombe carnival-like parley that it was time to reward the aspirant based on the enduring friendship and support that had existed between them over the years.

Chairman of the Udom Emmanuel Presidential Project, Dr. Gabriel Suswan, senator and former Governor of Benue State said an Emmanuel presidency will benefit greatly northern Nigeria, Gombe State in particular.

While in Bayelsa, Emmanuel said the country was in dire need of redemption as its ship is sinking.

Suswan said the aspirant, being from the South-South region, knew the peculiar problems of the area and would tackle them head-on.

“The interest of the Ijaw people will be addressed with Emmanuel as president. The economy is so damaged that what we need is someone with the understanding of the economy to fix things,” said Suswan.