Group Managing Director of Nigeria and Africa’s property company, Adron Homes and Properties Limited, Adetola Emmanuelking, has joined the growing list of elite fans who are tipping the team to become the new AFCON champions.

Speaking with journalists after the team’s 2-0 victory against Guinea-Bissau, Emmanuelking was effusive in praises of the team. He noted that the performances of the team have rekindled the love of soccer loving Nigerians in them.

“The boys have brought renewed hope, joy and happiness to Nigerians. And I can also confirm that they have rekindled the love of soccer-loving Nigerians in the team.

“I’m particularly happy and hopeful that they continue their impressive displays, as we all look forward to our boys returning to Nigeria with the cup,” he enthused.

Nigeria is expected to tackle one of the four best third placed teams in the round of 16 knockout stage of the championship, beginning this weekend.