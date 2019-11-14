Joe Effiong, Uyo

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel’s victory, at the Appeal Court as divine.

PDP Publicity Secretary, Ini Ememobong, who stated this in a statement, yesterday in Uyo, said the victory has confirmed that power belongs to the people.

All Progressives Congress (APC) and its governorship candidate, Nsima Ekere, had approached the court seeking nullification of the election tribunal ruling which upheld Emmanuel’s victory.

Governor Emmanuel, in his reaction, dedicated his victory to God and the people of the state.

“I am hugely indebted to you my dear people for your support and prayers and of course, our only God who made this possible. Together, we will continue to re-write the Akwa Ibom story and show the world that where the passion is right, great things can happen,” he said.

The Appeal Court, sitting in Calabar, in a unanimous decision, yesterday, upheld the judgment of the governorship elections petitions tribunal in Uyo, which had affirmed that Emmanuel was validly elected on March 9, in an election conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and awarded a cost of N500,000 for the 1st respondent, at the expense of the appellants.