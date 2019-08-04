A couple of weeks after he released the audio of his sophomore single Fowonlenu, fast rising rapper and songwriter, Oludare Segun Emmanuel aka Emmix, has unleashed the video of Fowonlenu which was shot by popular director, JFalon, in Akure recently.

Speaking with TS Weekend, the University of Benin Civil Engineering undergraduate expressed gratitude to God for the progress made so far. Emmix said: “Let me start by thanking God for the success my team and I have achieved so far. Right now, we have just released the video of my sophomore single entitled Fowonlenu which has been a DJ favourite. Now we are taking it to TV screens as the video hits the airwaves with a bang. And also, it was shot by one of the most experienced video directors in Nigeria. I am talking about JFalon. It was so much fun working with him.

“Fowonlenu is a great song, which will touch many lives. I want all my fans to go online and download it. Xsmile produced Fowonlenu, an irresistible dance melody that is making waves currently in the Nigeria music industry.”

Born November 18, 1996 to a family of four, Emmix was raised in Akure, the Ondo State capital. He started his career as a member of the church choir in 2009.

That move triggered his love for music and he metamorphosed into a rapper and singer. Emmix joined a music group called SSR (Senior Squad Rhythms) in 2009 and recorded his first rap song in 2010.