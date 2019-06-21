Following the success of his debut single, Blessings, fast rising rapper and songwriter, Oludare Segun Emmanuel aka Emmix, has unleashed his sophomore single, Fowonlenu.

Speaking with TS Weekend, the University of Benin Civil Engineering undergraduate, said: “I am really excited as I have just released my debut single entitled, Fowonlenu. Fowonlenu is a great song, which will touch many lives. I want all my fans to go online and download it. Xsmile produced Fowonlenu, an irresistible dance melody that is making waves currently in the Nigeria music industry.”

Born November 18, 1996 to a family of four, Emmix was raised in Akure, the Ondo State capital. He started his career as a member of the church choir in 2009. That move triggered his love for music and he metamorphosed into a rapper and singer. Emmix joined a music group call SSR (Senior Squad Rhythms) in 2009 and recorded his first rap song in 2010, which was produced by his crewmate, Xsmile.