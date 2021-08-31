The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in Anambra State has said that it may not feel the exit of two political amazons; Senators Joy Emordi and Stella Oduah, from the party, in their Onitsha and Ogbaru axis of the state.

Member of PDP Board of Trustees, Emordi, who had represented Anambra North in the Senate and the incumbent senator of the zone, Oduah, recently dumped the party for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

But the Anambra PDP campaign council described Emordi as an absentee politician in the state, claiming that she had never voted in any elections in Anambra in the past 10 years.

Former Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism in the state, Chief Joe-Martins Uzodike, who stated this in a chat also said that Oduah’s influence in her Ogbaru territory will amount to nothing on November 6.

According to Uzodike, Okpoko where he was born and brought up controls over 80 percent of vote in Ogbaru local government area.

“I have been very active in the politics of Anambra State over the years, and I do not see Joy Emordi as an active participant.

“There is no local government or ward that Joy Emordi controls in this state. I was director-general of campaigns three times in this state – 2010, 2013 and 2017, and I know those I met in the field. Joy Emordi is not one of them.

“For Stella Oduah, yes, she has been contesting from Ogbaru with the support of certain key fellows of the PDP extraction. She has been participating whenever there is an election. Now that she is in APC, let us watch and see whether the people of Ogbaru will follow her in the coming election. I am part of Ogbaru. I was born and brought up in Okpoko, Ogbaru LGA. Okpoko forms 80 percent of the voting population in Ogbaru. When the time comes, we’re going to tell Oduah how the voting will go,” Uzodike boasted.

