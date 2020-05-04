Chief of Staff to Abia State Governor, Dr. A.C.B. Agbazuere, has faulted the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) for taking side with Emperor Ogbonna in the case of cyber crime instituted against him by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu without hearing from the state.

Agbazuere, in a reaction to a statement issued by Kunle Edun, national publicity secretary of the NBA with regard to Emperor Ogbonna, said, “the facts put forward by NBA Aba branch which NBA National relied on are copiously false, erroneous and misleading.

“The governor reported this case of cybercrime to the Police and the Police arrested Mr. Ogbonna and charged him before the Federal High Court in Umuahia for cybercrime and not terrorism as the misinformation from NBA Aba opines.

“Paragraphs 1,2 and 3 of the NBA press statement clearly confirm that at least Mr. Ogbonna has accepted that he re-shared a post in his Facebook page that Governor Ikpeazu went to India and took an oath before a Hindu god to mortgage Abia State. He also made other posts on this. Governor Ikpeazu has never visited India all his life and as a law-abiding citizen, he took recourse to the law instead of self-help.

“On April 28, the Federal High Court in Umuahia granted Ogbonna bail and adjourned the matter to May 25 for hearing. This is the much involving the Governor and we are ready to prosecute the case.

No government official even attended court on the said April 28, what more entering the court premises for any arrest.