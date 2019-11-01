Prof. Umar Danbatta, the Executive Vice Chairman of Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), on Monday said that the organisation would give preference to the physically challenged in employments.

Danbatta made the promise when members of the Association of Physically-Challenged Applicants and Workers (APAW), visited him at the Commission’s Headquarters in Abuja.

He said that the decision to give priority to the physically challenged was in line with the provision of telecom services’ non-discrimination in its recruitment.

Represented by Mrs. Maryam Bayi, the commission’s Director of Human Capital and Administration, Danbatta, assured the association of NCC’S readiness to always support them within the ambit of the laws.

According to him, the Commission is mandated by the Nigerian Communications Act (NCA) of 2003, as well the Consumer Code of Practice Regulations 2007, to accommodate the physically challenged.

“Over the years, we have stuck to these legal provisions. In NCC employ for instance, there are people with special needs.

“We do not discriminate as a Commission on the basis of physical challenge. People with special needs are also represented on the Industry Consumer Advisory Forum (ICAF), which the Commission established in line with the law.

“We provide support to this category of people, who are also our brothers and sisters, as part of our Corporate Social Responsibility,’’ he said.

Danbatta enjoined telecommunication companies to always encourage the physically challenged by making it easier for them to access telecommunication services, as well promptly addressing their complaints.

The association’s President, Mr Godstime Onyegbulam, said that members of the organisation needed inclusion in all cadres of recruitment in public and private organisations.

Onyegbulam commended the NCC for having the interest of the physically challenged at heart in its operations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that APAW is an organisation composed of physically challenged men and women from across the 36 states of Nigeria, including the Federal Capital Territory. (NAN)