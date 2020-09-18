Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives, PIDAN, the umbrella body of all the ethnic nationalities in the State, is worried about the employment pattern of officers from Grade Levels 03-06 of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in Plateau.

In a press statement signed by the President, Prof. Aboi Madaki and Secretary General, Nanle Gujor said the patterns have not only shown biases but flagrant violation of its rules and a negation of the Federal Character principles.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Section 1.06 vii of INEC Staff Conditions of Service, (2017), states that “All appointments on GL 03-06 (States/FCT offices) shall be indigents of the area in their respective states.

“Without prejudice to the above, the principle of Federal Character must be adhered to in all appointments made by the Commission. Without any fear of contradiction and with available facts at our disposal, PIDAN is categorically saying that Plateau INEC has been violating these provisions in its employment of these category of officers from February 2019 to August 2020.”

The statement said the employment pattern negates Constitutional policies on local and states characters.

He said in its recent employment of 29 officers on Grade Levels 03-06, only 9 were people indigenous to Plateau, while 20 came from other states and the FCT.

“Based on the above facts, PIDAN is calling on the Federal Character Commission and any other appropriate government agency to investigate the employment exercises conducted by Plateau INEC as it affects the grade levels mentioned above with the view to correcting these grave violation of the laws at all levels.

“We are aware that previous investigations were swept under the carpets and therefore call on the Federal Character commission to revisit them in addition to doing a thorough work on the issue at stake.This we believe will go a long to putting things straight, to avoid violations of the law in future employments by INEC.”