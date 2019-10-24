The Police in Kaduna State on Thursday said it has arrested five officials of the National Turberclosis and Leprosy Training Centre (NTLTC), Zaria, over alleged employment scam.

The command’s spokesman, DSP Yakubu Sabo, who confirmed the arrests, said that the five suspects were helping the police wit its investigation.

Sources told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that 200 fake appointment letters were issued to purported newly recruited staff of the centre by members of the syndicate.

According to the sources, who did not want their names published, the fake appointment letters were discovered during bio-metric capturing of newly employed members of staff of the centre on IPPIS in Zaria.

According to the sources, the affected staff were furious when their names were discovered not to be on the official list produced by IPPIS team.

Those affected, the sources said, disclosed that they paid between N200,000 and N700,000 to secure employment by the centre.

The sources alleged that some members of the committee constituted by the Director of the Centre, Dr Labaran Shehu to work out modalities for recruitment into the centre were involved in the scam.

When contacted on his mobile phone, the Director, Dr Shehu said the issue had been reported to the police for proper investigation.

He assured that those involved in the matter would not go unpunished, stressing ‘’they will be prosecuted according to the laws of the land.’’ (NAN)