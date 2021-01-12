By Steve Agbota

The Cheif Executive Officer of Business School Netherlands International Nigeria, Professor Lere Baale, has said that empowering women for financial and busines inclusion will end gender based violence in the country.

Baale who stated this at 5th Voice of Women Conference with the theme: “Men’s Voices Against Gender Based Violence,” said that it is imperative for women to go through business education and financially empowered across the various states in Nigeria.

According to him, financial inclusion is the primary focus of the Sustainable Development Goals of United Nations (UN-SDGs) and the objective is to be able to focus on increasing the flow of resources, particularly financing through global access capital for women.

“And we have realised that empowering women into financial and busines inclusion is the way to go. But it is important for educational institutions at every level from primary, secondary, A level, University and post graduate to understand that financial access and financial inclusion to women is not enough,” added.

He said having created a link between the higher the financial empowerment of a woman in marriage, the less the likelihood of gender based violence against them.

“It is important for us that money alone is not enough. When women are given access to funding or financial inclusion, there is also be financial literacy. And financial literacy means, we need to create a total package of business education.

“Luckily, women leaders have been accessed vis aviz male leaders. And it shows that female leaders are superior leaders. It is well established and documented in about 17 parameters; female leaders are superior to male leaders. And we didn’t want to deal with gender based violence and we need to improve the empowerment of women in relationship to their counterpart male, we need to improve their education of business literacy, covering operations management, marketing,” he said.

He hinted that in operations management, women are naturally endowed with multitasking work and they are capable of doing well in operations. He said there is need to train women and build their literacy on information management particularly Information technology (IT) because the world people are moving into is now driving by the forth industrial revolution.

“We appealed to all the first ladies in various state in Nigeria along the first ladies at the Federal government level to actually participate in the world first ladies of the world summit and to bring back best practices as to the way to actually increase women empowerment,” he added.