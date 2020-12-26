From Olanrewaju Lawal,Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Government has commenced the distributions of domestic animals comprises of sheep’s,goats and chickens to 2,778 herdsmen’s wives and men under the Accelerated Agricultural Development Scheme Aids in the state.

The distribution was performed by the wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, at the flag – off ceremony in Fulani Ruga in Maiyama Local Government Area.

While speaking at the ceremony, the state Commissioner of Animal Health, Husbandry and Fisheries, Alhaji Aminu Dandigga, explained that the state government are committed to the diversification of economy and increasing Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) of the state.

According to him, “this programme is in partnership with Mass Literacy Programme and Almajiri Initiative (MALPAI)’s foundation and the 2,778 beneficiaries of the state government under the accelerated agricultural development scheme aids (livestock component).

“We have seven selected livestock value chains production enterprises,which are, sheep multiplication, goat multiplication, local chicken upgrading, home made yoghurt for Fulani women and milk collection scheme, commercial pasture production and modern beekeeping.

“Beneficiaries of sheeps, will be given four sheeps and one Ram per beneficiary ; and four goat and a he- goat for one beneficiary. Five local breed of chickens and their feeds will be given to one beneficiary; among others.

“About 10 milk collectors have been provided with motorcycles and milk cans to collect and transport the fresh milk to livestock investigation and breeding centre at Bulasa, in Birnin Kebbi LGA for processing,” he said.

Dandiga said the government was constructing yoghurt factory at Bulasa, in Birnin Kebbi, adding that if completed would generate 1,000 liters of milk every day.

“It is also expected to generate N1.6 billion every year,” he said.

He added that, 500 beneficiaries would be empowered with animal feeds and N40,000.

“The repayment will be done with two liters of milk through the milk collectors who were earlier provided with motorcycles by the state government. We have 17 rooms whereby each is provided with two solar freezes, to store the unsold milk,”he said.

In her remarks, Wife of Kebbi State Governor, Hajiya Aisha Bagudu, said the herdsmen’s wives were trained on local yoghurt, with the expectation of impacting the knowledge to others in their settlements.

“We want to make the roaming around of herdsmen’s wives and daughters sedentary; and we want their customers to be meeting them in their settlements in order to buy their products, not necessary taking them to markets.

“This is just like ranching system the Federal Government is trying to establish, and that is what the Governor is trying to do,” she said.

Earlier, the Chairman of Maiyama Local Government, Alhaji Zayyanu Bello, commended the wife of the Governor for her passion and efforts to better the lives of pastoralist communities in the state.

“We also commended Governor Bagudu for his agricultural drive and efforts to ensure that 2,500 hectares of land are being cultivated here in Maiyama in order to diversify our economy,” he said.

Bello urged the beneficiaries to utilise the gesture so as to increase their economic status and better the lives of their families.