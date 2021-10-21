From Stanley Uzoaru,Owerri

Residents of Imo State in what appeared to be the mother of all lockdown willfully stayed in their homes in solidarity of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu who is expected to appear in court today over terrorism and other charges levelled against him by the Federal Government.

Unlike the Monday sit-at-home, committees strictly avoided the roads even commercial motorcycle operators who defies the order remained in the confine of their homes.

All banks,markets,shopping malls, petrol stations,schools and even local stalls were completely shutdown in compliance to the order.

Major towns in the State have also completely turned a ghost town as the residents observe the sit-at-home.

Even the State government free transport service that convey the State workers from their areas to work were absent from duty.

