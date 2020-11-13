Okwe Obi, Abuja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Lawal Adamu Usman, has urged politicians to emulate the exemplary lifestyle of humility and integrity of the late governor of Kaduna State, Balarabe Musa.

In his condolence message Friday, he said, the demise of Musa, was a monumental loss, adding that even in death, he still serve as a role model to aspiring politicians.

“The greater cause to which Balarabe Musa devoted his life was the Nigerian masses and a country not so much defined by its borders, but of its founding values: freedom, human rights, opportunity, democracy and equal justice under law.

“The nation is mourning the passing of genuine greatness — the real defender of the common man, not cheap rhetoric from politicians and leaders who will never come near the sacrifice he gave so willingly.

“Balarabe Musa was never tolerant of bigotry and despotism Bush said. There was something deep inside him that made him stand up for the deprived population of Nigeria – to speak for forgotten people in forgotten places.

“Balarabe Musa was not defined by civil service record, by political ascendancy by the political party or by any single one of the deeds in his absolutely extraordinary career, but was defined by love for the vulnerable ordinary Nigerian masses.

“Remarkably, his death seems to have reminded the Nigerian people that these values are what would make us truly the giant of Africa, not the tribal partisanship and personal acquisition politics that have recently characterized our political life.”