Chuks Onuoha, Umuahia.

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress, APC, in Abia State, and one of the Governorship aspirants in the 2019 Governorship election in the state, Sir Friday Nwosu has urged the governor of the state , Dr Okezie Ikpeazu to emulate the Premier of the defunct Eastern region, Dr Michael Okpara and the Governor of old Imo State, Chief Sam Mbakwe in developing the state.

He was speaking while analysing the state development in Abia for the past 28 years of its existence.

He urged Ikpeazu to redouble his efforts to provide quality governance to make life more meaningful to the people.

He said that Abia is a blessed state, endowed with human and material resources. Which must be harnessed for the betterment of the people.

“ Whoever want to be the Governor of Abia State is advised to crosscheck his activities and see to it that he follows the standard of development and governance practically laid down by the late Premier, Dr. Michael Okpara and the late Samuel Onunaka Mbakwe, both of who gave meaningful and enduring development oriented governance to the former Eastern Region and old Imo State, respectively”.

He advised Governor Ikpeazu to extricate himself from all distractions and dissonances to good and meaningful leadership so that he can write his name in gold like Okpara and Mbakwe at their times.