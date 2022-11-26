From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Olukayode Ariwoola has said that the Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike is one lawyer in position of authority, who has remained relentless in speaking up for the growth, progress and prosperity of the Nigerian Judiciary.

The CJN stated this while performing the inauguration of Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute (JMOJI) in Port Harcourt, on Friday.

“You have thus far given a good account of yourself as distinguished life bencher. To say we are proud of Your Excellency is an understatement. You remain a shining light in the legal profession and we shall always remember you for your unflinching support in the erection of enduring judicial structure in the country,” Justice Ariwoola said.

Speaking at the event, Governor Wike said he has approved the release of N500 million as take off grant for the Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute (JMOJI) in Port Harcourt.

Also inaugurated was the Federal Judicial Service Commission South-South liaison office in Port Harcourt.

Governor Wike pointed out that availability of money is important for the institute to start off its operations immediately after the inauguration. He said: “I have made my budget presentation and it was not included. I’ve told the Commissioner of Finance, now that the budget has not been approved, make sure it is included in the 2023 budget.

“But to start off for now until next year budget will be released, we are making a grant of N500 million to them so that the institute can start immediately and so that we can have the full benefit.”

In her speech, Justice Mary Odili said she and her husband have tried in vain in finding the best way to thank Governor Wike for his benevolence to them, including the naming of the institute after her.