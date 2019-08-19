Legal luminary, Prince Orji Nwafor Iruzu, has admonished Nigerian politicians to emulate the pan-Nigerian spirit and actions of the National Leader of the All progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

In a statement released in Abuja, Prince Iruzu commended the former Lagos governor for his national disposition on issues bordering on unity and collective survival of all parts of the country.

“He has proven himself to be a nationalist, clearly focused on the unity and progress of the country”, he said.

Iruzu stressed that Tinubu’s influence towards ensuring that pan-Nigerian spirit is observed in the appointment of commissioners in Lagos State.

He described it as novel and worthy of emulation.

“Men like Tinubu at the helms of affairs of this nation will certainly achieve a brighter and more prosperous future. I hereby call on other eminent leaders to emulate some of the positive attributes found in abundance in Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu” adding that he is not an enemy of any part of Nigeria as wrongly portrayed in some quarters in Nigeria.