From Geoffrey Anyanwu, Enugu

Christian and Islamic communities of other ethnic nationalities living in Enugu State have called on states in the country to emulate the peaceful disposition of Enugu state, to lift Nigeria out of her present disastrous situation.

They also urged governors of other states across the country to copy the leadership qualities of Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi which had made the state the most peaceful in Nigeria.

Speaking a Sallah dinner/meeting put together by son of Enugu state and Chief Executive Officer of Ansar Technology Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Ahmad Ibrahim Nnaji at the weekend, to preach peace and unity among Nigerians, the people said there was no reason to fight and kill one other when God had blessed the country with all she needed to be great.

Chief Imam of Enugu state, Zurkallah Sa’id who commended the convener, Alhaji Ibrahim Nnaji, for gathering them together to promote peace and unity of the country, wished that such could be done in other states in Nigeria.

“Enugu state is really a peaceful state and I can say it is the most peaceful state in Nigeria. I don’t know why the situation in the rest of the states is quite different from Enugu. Enugu believes that anyone that comes to them is welcomed because he is a Nigerian and because they are also Nigerians they are brothers and sisters, so they always accommodate one another.”

Corroborating him, Head of Yoruba Community Enugu state, Chief Ade-Johnson Adeyemi who said he had lived in Enugu for 40 years and is married to an Igbo woman, urged other states in Nigeria to embrace peaceful co-existence as exemplified by Enugu State under Governor Ugwuanyi.

Also speaking, the Sarkin Yaki Hausawa, Enugu state, Ibrahim Samaila, while thanking the conver for his good thought said: “ “This gathering has taught me a lot and I have seen that we cannot live without one other. We need Igbo man, Hausa, Fulani, Yoruba so that we can make one Nigeria. There is no way we can live in a different nation, God has created us to be one here so we need to unite so that we can develop this nation and meet the potential of the resources God has blessed us with.”

Connvener/host, Alhaji Ibrahim Nnaji had said that the purpose of the meeting was to call all Christian and Islamic communities together in Enugu to celebrate Eld-Fitri, using the medium to preach peace and unity among Nigerians.

“So today, I tried to bring them together because Enugu is a peaceful state, so that we can maintain the peace and see how we can extend the peace to other states in Nigeria.”