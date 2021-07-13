He made the appeal at the reception held in honour of the deceased by his children at the premises of Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongida-Ora.

In his speech, the acting Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, also urged the children of the late Pastor Mrs AIG-Imoukhuede to emulate her virtues and sustain her legacies for the betterment of the society.

He attributed the success of the late pastor’s children to the moral discipline their instilled in them adding that to continue with her legacies, they have to completely reject those things she hated while alive.

“When she was alive, she lived a good life, those virtues that Emily had, those virtues that she taught us, the best way to celebrate her now, is to do those things that she wants us to do, avoid those things she had always told us not to do.“My brothers, we celebrate you, my sisters, we celebrate you not just because you are from Edo State, we celebrate you because you have been able to transform the gift of God in you and had a complete sector working in this country.

“When we call your name, obviously we will remember Access Bank and for us, when we call on you, we remember the intellectual prowess and your managerial skills that have developed the sector”, he said.

Commenting on his late mum, first son of the deceased, Aigbovbioise AIG-Imoukhuede, said he would miss his late mother’s words of advice and monthly prayer text messages.

Also eulogizing her late mother, the first daughter of the deceased, Dr.Erekpitan Ola-Adisa, said her mother’s humility and selfless service to God and humanity are what she would miss about her mother.

“My mom loved God with her own heart and her own might. She loved her people, Ora people. She loved humanity, she served her family, and she served everyone with all that she had.

“I would always remember her for her sacrificial life, her humility and her devotion to God”, she said.

Speaking for the extended family, Prof. Emeritus Oje Aisiku, described his late aunty, as a pillar of support to the entire family and that she would be sorely missed by all.

Aisiku admonished the children to take solace in the good life their mother led while for him, he would work on himself to be a better person so that he would see her on that resurrection morning.

Dignitaries present at the event included former Chief of Staff to Goodluck Jonathan, Mike Oghiadomhe, Edo State deputy chief of staff, Jimoh Ijegbai, Chief (Dr.) Richard Oma Ahonaruogho, SAN, past President, University of Benin Alumni Association and Hon Bandele Babalola, former Chairman, Akure North local government area amongst others.