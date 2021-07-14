Children of the Emily Okhenren Aig-Imoukhuede were, yesterday, admonished to emulate their mother’s good deeds.

Rt. Rev. Augustine Ehigiemetor Ohilebo of the Cathedral of St. John, Sabongida-Ora Diocese of the Anglican Communion, gave the admonition during a service of songs at Sabongida-Ora in Owan West, Edo State.

In his sermon entitled: “Let not your heart be in troubled,” taken from the book of John 14:1-3, Ehigiemetor said their mother did not die but in heaven with the Lord.

He likened the late Mrs Aig-Imoukhuede to the biblical Dorcas who contributed meaningfully to the survival of the widows in her time and urged the children to use whatever positions they occupy to alleviate the plight of the poor in the society.

He said those who should have their minds troubled are those who don’t live right and know God.

Acting Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, also urged the children to emulate her virtues and sustain her legacies for the betterment of the society.

He made the appeal at the reception held in honour of the deceased by his children at the premises of Holy Trinity Grammar School, Sabongida-Ora.

He attributed the success of the late pastor’s children to the moral discipline their mother instilled in them, adding that to continue with her legacies, they have to completely reject those things she hated while alive.

“When she was alive, she lived a good life, those virtues that Emily had, those virtues that she taught us, the best way to celebrate her now, is to do those things that she wants us to do, avoid those things she had always told us not to do.”

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.