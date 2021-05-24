A new platform, Emuut.com is changing the usual narrative of reality TV shows in Nigeria.

In 2020, COVID-19 pandemic ravaged the world at large and Nigeria was not spared from its onslaught. As a result of this, a lot of businesses suffered, but one industry actually blossomed in the country and around the world – the online trading industry. This industry saw millions of Nigerian youths trading in cryptocurrency and stocks, using various apps and online platforms.

Leveraging the trend in online trading, Emuut.com is creating an unprecedented opportunity in Nigeria’s reality TV show landscape.

Speaking on the initiative, Mr. Macmicheal Nwaiwu, Chief Strategy Officer of Emuut Technologies, said: “We are just giving Nigerians an opportunity to do what they already love to do.

Also commenting on the novel initiative, Mr. Ehizokhale Asibor, C.E.O of Emuut Technologies, described emps as tomatoes.

His words: “You buy them when they are cheap and sell them off as soon as the price appreciates. You do not want to hang on to them for too long, because the tomatoes (or emps) can go bad really quick! When a contestant is eliminated from the show, it is analogous to a rotten tomato with no value.”

In a similar vein, Mr. Lanre Smith, the C.O.O of the company, said: “Emuut Technologies is innovation wrapped in a bottle. What we are doing has never been done anywhere in the world. For the first time ever, we are enabling the entire public to cash out from every reality TV show.”