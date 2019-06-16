Celebration of birthdays and similar anniversaries are not just mere events themselves, but also moments of acknowledging individuals who have left indelible imprints in the lives of others and have left good lessons for posterity.

One of Nigeria’s pride and CEO of Emyluv beauty concepts, Loveth Ituk is still basking in the euphoria of her birthday. As she gets older, she ironically gets younger to the astonishment of many.

But to those who know the lady deep, her sparkling emanates from her heart of human kindness and resonates among the downtrodden. She put smiles on faces of the vulnerable as if her life depends on it, and she does it effortlessly.

Beautiful loveth who’s reputed for her rare humanitarian gesture has turned a year older and it was another occasion for thanksgiving and to renew her zeal to serve humanity without looking back.

The celebrations, which began on June 15 include visiting foundations, where she channeled her resources to. She believes it is a more worthy cause to making the less privileged happy even at the expense of her comfort. The epitome of beauty who prefers to be in the background has done a lot in the area of humanity, which makes many of her admirers call her “secret giver”.

“Happy Birthday to an amazing woman! Emy @lovethItuk you are another year older, kinder, and more wonderful”, Peace said via Twitter. In a similar vein, faith (C.E.O Selltinz fashion) also took to her Twitter page to felicitate with Emmy love. she wrote: “Happy Birthday to distinguished CEO @lovethItuk. We celebrate you”.

Addressing guests that graced the occasion, the emyluv boss explained how it all began for her in the area of philanthropy.

“There is a general saying that ‘no one has ever become poor by giving’. I have always had the passion for giving and nothing is going to stop me,” she pledges.

She was also full of praises for the support and happy birthday wishes she received from friends and family.

Also speaking at the event, the Director of Communications and Public Relations of her company, Cecilia, while extolling the philanthropic qualities of the founder who she called her boss, stressed the need for all to embrace humanitarian services saying her birthday has never gone by without leaving us with something juicy to talk about with this year no exception.