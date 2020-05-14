Doris Obinna

Emzor Pharmaceutical Industries has rolled out its COVID-19 Response Programmme tagged: ‘Emzor Cares.’ This is in response to the community transmission phase of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria. The programme comprises series of interventions to complement the various measures of Government and create much needed succour at various touch points with the public.

The Group Business Manager, Lagos and Ogun States, Chinyere Kelvin, said Emzor plays a support role by continuing production in all of the four factories in both Lagos and Ogun States, providing healthcare products to Nigerians during this pandemic. “Our goal is to continue to keep Nigerians safe by providing immune-boosting medications like vitamins, supplements and nutritional oils.

“The Emzor Cares programme demonstrates the company’s support and celebration of the front-line workers (the Police, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) and Lagos Neighborhood Safety Corps (LNSC).

“In meeting the increasing demand for facemasks as a vital protective measure against coronavirus, Emzor is also reaching out to pharmacies, hospitals, customers and local communities with donations of relief and protective items. Beneficiary hospitals include Kupa Medical and Isolo General Hospitals. In addition, Emzor has made donations of relief items to both Lagos and Ogun State Governments while also donating palliative and food items to communities in Isolo Lagos and Shagamu in Ogun State.

“With the Emzor Cares programme, Emzor celebrates all front line workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, honouring their sacrifice to keep our nation safe. Key elements of Emzor Cares include; free facemasks, alcohol-based Emzor Sterilink sanitizers, and Emzor Paracetamol for frontline workers. The Emzor Cares Initiative is consistent with Emzor’s commitment to ensure unlimited wellness for all Nigerians.”

He continued: “Emzor has provided Nigerians with health and wellness products for over 35 years. As an indigenous company, Emzor is leading by example, with more than 120 quality healthcare products. The company has recently commenced production at its new ultra-modern factory at Shagamu in Ogun State. The world-class factory is in compliance with World Health Organization (WHO) standards, adheres to current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) protocols and has vastly expanded Emzor’s production capacity in order to meet the increasing health needs of Nigeria in particular and Africa at large.