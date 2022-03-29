From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

An Edo State House of Assembly aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Ojiefoh Enahoro, yesterday, said through adequate representation, he will facilitate bills that will promote investment in the agricultural sector to reduce the unemployment rate in Edo State

He said this while flagging off his political campaign at PDP ward 5 secretariat, in Irrua, Esan Central Local government area of Edo state,

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

Declaring his intention to run for Edo State House of Assembly seat for Esan Central in the 2023 general elections, he said, over the years, the people of his Constituency have been highly marginalized due to the absence of viable voices who can articulate their needs before the house.

Enahoro said due to the absence of vocal voices to represent them, the people have constantly wondered if they are still part of the state or not, adding that he has come to change the narratives.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Disclosing his master plan on how to get his Constituency involved and feel the impact of quality representation, Enahoro said his main aim is to develop the agricultural sector through human friendly bills that will enable the farmers to have access to agricultural inputs, funds and trainings on globally acceptable farming techniques.

The House of Assembly hopeful stressed that if given the mandate, he will sustain a viable presence on the floor of Edo State House of Assembly, prioritizing the needs of Esan Central Constituency with the single objective of fostering people oriented policies through quality legislation.

The House of Assembly hopeful stressed that if given the mandate he will sustain a viable presence on the floor of Edo State House of Assembly, prioritizing the needs of Esan Central Constituency with the single objective of fostering people oriented policies through quality legislation.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .