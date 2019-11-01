Andrew Enahoro, a knowledgeable corporate communications and legal professional has been appointed director of external relations at Promasidor Nigeria Limited, effective October 1, 2019.

With his over 20 years’ experience in helping companies improve their relationships and business performance, Enahoro, in his new position, will be responsible for high level engagement of identified stakeholders, including, but not limited to government regulators and industry sponsors.

He will also lead Promasidor’s backward integration initiatives to guarantee the continued sustainability of the business while providing top-level supervision to the communications team.

Before the current elevation, Enahoro has been the company’s head of corporate communications and legal since September 2010, when he led the corporate communications department responsible for developing, articulating and driving the corporate brand engagements and corporate reputation management.

He also managed the external and internal communications strategy and acted as the in-house attorney with overall responsibility for managing the company’s legal issues in collaboration with the external counsel.