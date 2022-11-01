Immediate past Senior Special Assistant to President Muhammadu Buhari on Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Ita Enang, says the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC U17 Peace Cup Football Championship will help raise future stars for both the region and the country.

In a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Grassroots Sports Federation of Nigeria, GRASOF, Mr Patrick Ndubuisi, the former Presidential aide came out with this when the organizing committee, represented by Mr. Ini Edoho and Maurice Silas, visited him in his office in Abuja.

According to him, football is the most followed sports in the world, and has become one of the most sought after careers globally, and so, it was commendable organizing such competition within the region, so as to produce players in the coming years.

While endorsing the tournament, the former Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters, gave thumbs up to the organisers, Grassroot Sports Federation of Nigeria, and its major sponsors, NDDC, for putting up what he described as a ‘noble idea.”

He said the competition was a huge plus, and would benefit the region in many ways.

“The NDDC Peace Cup is indeed a noble idea, and am particularly happy as a son of the Niger Delta, that it is organised in my region.”

“Football is a global sports, and the most widely followed. So for me, this competition will mean a lot for us and for our region, and I see many great footballers of this country, coming from this competition.”

“I endorse it, and I must commend the organisers and the NDDC, for bringing this to fruition. I wish them all the best,” he concluded.