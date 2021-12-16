By Damiete Braide, Lagos

Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has commended Balogun Akin Osuntokun for his tremendous contributions to a better society and consistent intellectual display of his strong views on Nigerian politics and public space.

Governor Fayemi, who is also chairman of the occasion, made this known during the commemorative 60th birthday of Akin Osuntokun at the Nigerian Institute of International Affairs (NIIA), Victoria Island, Lagos.

According to Governor Fayemi, there are those who see public intellectuals as just critics of anything that the government is doing and try to make a distinction between thought leaders and public intellectuals, such people are thought leaders who reflect on issues based on their experience. Public intellectuals are seen to be pessimists, always criticising.

‘If you are familiar with Akin’s writing, the first thing that strikes you is the inscrutability of his writing. That derives from the depth of his knowledge, ideas and the passion at which he attacks the subject that he is interested in.’

Dr Reuben Abati, the guest speaker, spoke on the topic titled Consistency in Public Intellectual Advocacy: A Nigerian Case Study.

Former President Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, in his remarks, said one of the things that I have learnt is that he doesn’t really show his displeasure when he doesn’t like something. His attitude does not change and am trying to learn that in pretending to like what I don’t like.

‘Knowingly or unknowingly, Akin has made tremendous contributions in the way and manner that we do same in Nigeria. Prof Anya O.Anya hinted we are in a dynamic society and in a dynamic system even at the noble level and where we are, we must learn to start doing reverse engineering even while we are trying to survive.

‘It is going to be difficult but it can be done. The result of these problems are the fact that there are

no shared ideas in relation to Nigeria.

‘Because we do not have shared ideas, you do not know what are the values you share.

‘If you want to build a new nation, you must start from the point you know what is common to all of us. Having established what is common, you can now see where you can make adjustments for good relationships with others.

‘With God willing, there are signs of a new Nigeria. Indeed, it is already manifesting, Prof Anya said. Pastor Ituah Ighadalo further added that my prayer for you is that the purpose of God for your life will be achieved.

‘I am hoping that things will go well with our country. We believe Nigeria is one of the greatest countries in the world that God created and that Nigeria is not a mistake. We believe Nigeria can do great and mighty things will be done.’

The cleric further stated: ‘The single solution to Nigeria at this time is to all gather in one room and to agree on a direction that Nigeria should go. If we come together, tell ourselves the truth, determine who is best to take Nigeria forward, what we think will not be denied us. Nigeria will be great again.’

Former Governor of Ogun State Mr Ibikunle Amosun, in his birthday greetings, congratulated Akin and welcomed him to adult age.

‘I believe that despite all these challenges, we are almost there. I see Nigeria of our dream, we should be resolute in our dreams and we will achieve it. I believe we will get Nigeria of our dreams,’ he concludes.

