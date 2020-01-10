In a display of attention to fundamental needs of constituents and an unrivalled dedication to ensuring functional and seamless governance as well as peaceful coexistence amongst residents of Olorunda LCDA, Lagos state, the executive chairman, Olorunda Local Council Development Area, Hon. Samson Folorunso Olatunde (SAMOLA) recently donated two patrol buses to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), Morogbo Divisional Headquarters. The official hand-over of the patrol vehicles was held within Olorunda LCDA Secretariat.

According to SA to the executive Chairman on Media, Mr Wahab Adeosun, the gesture is in fulfillment of a promise made by the Council boss a few weeks ago when he meet Area K commander in the area on how to improve security in the council.

While receiving the keys to the patrol vehicles, The DPO Morogbo Police Station, who was represented by CSP Regengha Timpa, 2- I-C Area K Police command, praise the council chairman for his gesture. Adding that the patrol buses would enable them to cover their beats effectively.

While commending the LCDA chairman on construction of ultra modern police station in Ilogbo-Eremi, the DPO eulogies Hon Samola for working with police to boost security in Olorunda. He said: “I am happy the DPO requested just one vehicle, but he (Samola) in his wisdom provided two. For what he has done, God will also surprise him, because he has surprised us”, the police boss said.

In his remarks, Hon. Olatunji commended the effort of the men of the Nigerian Police Force in Olorunda LCDA for the reduction in crime in the area.