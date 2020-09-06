Omoniyi Salaudeen

Encomiums poured in torrents as the former Director General of Pan Africa Relationship at Global Affairs, Ambassador Paula Caldwell St Onge, bowed out of office after two and a half years of meritorious service to the continent.

At a retirement dinner recently held in her honour by the Nigerian and Canadian Business Network (NCBN) at the home of Mr. Wale Adesanya under the auspices of the Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Ambassador Solomon Azoh-Nbi, eminent personalities from all walks of life took turns to pay their tributes to the outgoing DG for her supportive role to Africa in global affairs.

Azoh-Nbi, in his keynote address, gave Paula a pat on the back for her deep understanding of the problems and potentials of Africa.

On his part, the Minister for Trade and Investment at Nigeria High Commission Canada, Joseph Atodo, who spoke on behalf of Ambassador Adeyinka Asekun, commended Paula for her resourcefulness in promoting Canada-Africa relationship.

Similarly, his South Africa counterpart, Sibongiseni Dlamini-Mntambo, while narrating her experience of working with Paula said: “This is where we really have to thank you for always being there for Africa.”