From Kenneth Chiedozie

In recognition if her efforts in advancing primary healthcare service, Anambra Central Senator Uche Ekwunife has been conferred with an award of excellence by the Nigerian Medical Students Association.

Nigerian Medical Students’ Association is the official umbrella body of all medical students studying in recognised medical schools in Nigeria, irrespective of their nationalities.

Shedding more light, the association, in an address my its National President, Mr Webster Jideofor Onuorah, disclosed that the honour was bestowed on Ekwunife as a result of her contribution to the wellness of constituents in her senatorial district and the sponsoring of health oriented bills to the benefit of Nigerians.

The event held on Sunday at the Nigerian National Merit Award House, Abuja, also had other awardees drawn from different parts of the country. Asides other interventions Special Accolades were given to the Senate Committee Chairman on Science and Technology for the construction of an Ultra modern 20-bed health facility at Neni and the donation of a 30KVA generator by Ekwunife.

In her address shortly after receiving the award, Ekwunife noted that access to quality healthcare service is the right of every Nigerian irrespective of strata of society. She reiterated her continued use of legislative machinery to seek critical reforms in the health sector.

The lawmaker explained that an efficient healthcare delivery system ensures a robust economy and improves the life expectancy of the people. She called for a holistic approach in addressing the myriad of challenges facing the health sector in Nigeria.

Highlighting her efforts in advancing primary healthcare service, Ekwunife stated that the state-of-the-art healthcare centre she facilitated at Neni community was designed to provide constituents access to basic healthcare in line with international best practices. She further disclosed that the facility upon commissioning will provide employment for the teeming youth as well as improve the local economy in the constituency.

Ekwunife recently donated a 30KVA generator to the Neni 20-bed health facility to ensure uninterrupted health services to the people at the grassroots.

While thanking the organisers, Ekwunife who was represented by Hon Dr Micah Umoh stressed that the award would spur her to do more for the betterment of the society.

Meanwhile, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Science, Technology and Innovation, was described by the organisers as a “great lawmaker” who has performed extraordinarily well for her people.