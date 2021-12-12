(NAN)

The remains of former Chairman, Akoko South Local Government Area and community leader, Mr Edward Oluyemi Ologunagba has been laid to rest in his home town, Iwaro- Oka, Ondo State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) Correspondent, who monitored the funeral mass virtually, reports that dignitaries from within and outside Nigeria were on ground pay their last respect to the icon, who died at the age of 92.

Families, friends and clerics who were at the funeral at St. Clara Catholic Church, Iwaro-Oka, described the deceased as a bridge builder and a man with high moral standards.

In his remarks, the Bishop of Ondo Diocese, Most Rev. Jude Arogundade extolled the virtues of late Edward Ologunagba, describing him as a great leader, a man of dignity respect and humility.

Arogundade described the deceased as a pillar in the Church, saying “a man of dignity has gone.

“We are looking for more men with dignity like him in this community”.

According to him, the deceased dedicated greater part of his life to the education of young people and was always praised for his honesty, discipline, hospitality, leadership skills, morality and spirituality.

In his homily at the mass, Rev. Fr. Bimbo Ayelari, a priest of Catholic Diocese of Ondo, described late Ologunagba as a contented, selfless and committed leader.

He urged his children to emulate the good virtues of their father and hold on to his good qualities.

Ayelari also urged Christians to pray for the “grace to die happily because to die is a grace from God.”

He further called on Christians to prepare for death and pray for the grace to make heaven.

In their tributes, some of the children of the deceased thanked God for the upbringing they received from their father and for bringing them up in the way of the Lord.

They described him as a gentle, calm, firm, kind, caring and supporting father.

His daughter, Mrs Jumoke Ologun, described him as her confidant, friend and pillar of support as well as her “gist partner.”

Also, Rev. Sr Bunmi Ologunagba, a daughter to late Ologunagba, said her late father, as a teacher, taught with passion and ensured his students got their best from him.

Mr Segun Ologunagba, his son, extolled the virtues of his highly respected father, who was a real icon and embodiment of love.

“The love you spread on this earth will continue to grow and live on. Daddy was a very dedicated leader, a God fearing and hard working person who gave his all in everything he set his mind to achieve,’’ he said.

For Dr Kayode Elegbeleye, his Son-in-law, the deceased was a quintessential personality, a literary genius, a counsellor, an impartial judge and a benevolent community leader.

Mr Seinde Arogbofa, the Asiwaju of Oka Land, described Late Ologunagba as a bridge builder, who left behind a good administration characterised with probity, fair play, accountability and justice as a former Councilor and Chairman of Akoko South Local Government.

Also, Mr Patrick Adodo, Chairman, Nigeria Union of Pensioners, Oka Akoko Branch said Late Ologunagba was an easy-going man, a politician of note and an honest man.

Similarly, Most Rev. Francis Adesina, Catholic Bishop of Ijebu Ode, Most Rev. Donatus Ogun, Bishop of Catholic Diocese of Uromi and Rev. Sr Christiana Kure, Provincial Leader, Sisters of St Louis sent in their condolences among others.

Late Ologunagba was a founding Principal of Esedo Comprehensive High School, Iwaro-Oka in 1986.

He continued to champion the cause of quality education even after retirement by working as Neighbourhood Inspector for Ondo State Inspectorate Division, Ministry of Education, Akure from 2001 to 2003.

In embracing life of service to humanity, the deceased represented the interest of his people as a Councilor and later Local Government Chairman.

He was a Councillor in Akoko South Local Government Council representing Oka between 1973 and 1974..

He was also Councillor, Akoko South Local Government Council, representing Ward 5, Oka between 1987and 1989 and from 1995 to 1996, he served as the Chairman of Akoko South Local Government Council.

Recognisng his meritorious service to humanity in 2017, the Academic Staff Union of Secondary Schools gave him the award of Excellence in Service.

He also served as a leader in various groups in the Church.

