David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Group of Companies, Dr Innocent Chukwuma, has dedicated his achievements in life to divine care and promised to continue to work for the service of humanity.

Dr Chukwuma gave the promise while expressing his profound gratitude to God for his blessings during the celebration of his 60th birthday.

A statement in honour of Chukwuma reads in part: “Today as we celebrate the 60th birthday of an icon and foremost African industrialist, Chief Dr. Innocent Ifediaso Chukwuma, we are reminded of the significance of a diamond jubilee celebration. Today is the celebration of a diamond who has refused to be conquered by challenges of life and death.

“We are here to celebrate a man who at six years was declared dead on arrival at the hospital after being run over by a hit and run driver. He was confirmed dead by the doctors and was prepared to be taken to the mortuary. Yet he conquered death and sneezed back to life. Diamonds are forever.

“We are here to celebrate a man who put Nigeria on the map as a vehicle manufacturing country. The first indigenous man to manufacture a vehicle in West Africa, a feat which seemed impossible, but made Nigeria regain its pride as truly the giant of Africa. Diamonds are Illumination.”

On his own, Senator Victor Umeh described Dr Chukwuma as the pride of the Igbo and Nigeria in general and wished the celebrant more than one hundred years on earth. “Innoson will produce aircraft one day,” he enthused.