Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of Blue Diamond Group Limited, Mr. Festus Mbisiogu, made Nigeria proud in New York, United States as he received two global awards at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Mbisiogu received the “Blessing of Africa” award from a group affiliated to the United Nations, the Global Empowerment Movement, and the Icon of Our Generation award from the African Union sixth region USA foundation. He also got commendation from the State of Georgia House of Representatives.

Commending Mbisiogu for the awards, the Georgia House of Representatives, said: “Festus Uzoma Mbisiogu is congratulated for receiving the Blessing of Africa, commended for his many outstanding contributions on behalf of the citizens of Nigeria and extended best wishes for the continued success.”

The Georgia House noted that Mbisiogu is an “award-winning philanthropist, wise mentor, dexterous business visionary and driven social entrepreneur whose mission is the development of African youths, poverty alleviation and providing those in need with better living condition.”

Members of the Georgia House of Representatives also acknowledged Mbisiogu for “spearheading the quest for sustainable power and industrialisation in Nigeria.