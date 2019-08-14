Christian Agadibe

The Redeemed Christian Church of God, Throne Room, Abuja, in collaboration with Community Transformation Empowerment (CTE), weekend, at Kuduru community in Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, rendered free medical services to hundreds of residents of the community. The outreach saw residents recieving free testing, counselling and drugs dispensation.

Addressing newsmen during the event, the assistant pastor of the RCCG, Throne Room Parish, Rev. Emmanuel Mulero, stated that the parish embarked on the outreach to help members of the community who could not afford some medical services at health centres.

He said, “It was the decision of the parish to do things that would affect our immediate communities. We decided to go into medical outreach at the suburbs to reach out to rural people. We estimate that more than 500 residents will benefit from the exercise. We also call on well-meaning citizens and organizations to embark on similar outreaches to better the lots of the needy. The aim of this programme is to show love to the less privileged in society. We have visited several communities in the FCT to provide them with some basic facilities they lack. The programme is not just for Christians but for all that live in the community. We don’t discriminate. Jesus is for everyone, so we attend to all that have gathered here today. Some major health matters will be referred for specialist attention. We have our ambulance to take such persons to the hospital that can handle such cases, with all the bills paid by the Throne Room parish.”

The beneficiaries expressed joy at the intervention, and called on other people and organisations to emulate the church. One of them, Mrs. Chinyere Uchendu, commended the church for saving her from her ailment.

In her words, “This is more than the medical outreaches people have been doing here. They checked my blood pressure, took my blood sample, and gave me drugs and food. If I had gone to hospital, I would have spent more than N30,000, but today I got everything for free.”

Medical doctors, dieticians, optometrists and laboratory technicians were seen discharging their duties during the outreach.