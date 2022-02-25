From George Onyejiuwa and Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The postulation by the ancient Greek historian, Herodotus, that “those whom the gods love die young,” rings true for the late Mrs. Hope Kelechi Nnadi (nee Ejeka ), who was given a befitting farewell on Wednesday 23. From across the country, family, friends, associates and well-wishers came to pay their last respects to the virtuous woman, whose life was like a song worth singing. But like a candle in the wind, she exited quickly at 50.

In his sermon during the funeral service held at the Orogwe Primary School, Owerri, Imo State, Pastor Emmanuel Akinola of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, Lagos, reminded those at the event that anyone who died in Jesus Christ would rise again. He said Mrs. Hope Nnadi did not die a hopeless death. He said she lived her life in Christ Jesus as a true believer in all ramifications and even though she suffered physical death on earth, she will rise on the last day.

Nigerians can now work and earn dollars DAILY from home. Regular individuals can earn as low as $300 daily Find out how it works.

He said: “For if we believe that Jesus died and rose again, even so they also which sleep in Jesus will God bring with him (1 Thess. 4:14). Liars, murderers and fraudsters who call themselves Christians will never be part of this divine rising from the dead because they are sons and daughters of perdition. It is your relationship with God that will save you on the last day regardless of whether you are poor, rich, educated or not. I urge all present today to emulate the life our departed sister who had lived her life like Christ Jesus. “

The chief mourner and husband of the departed, Mr. Chidi Nnadi, in an emotion-laden tribute to his wife, whom he affectionately called Madam Kelechi, said: “Our sojourn for 26 years was so special that many didn’t understand it, but it lasted for 26 years and would have continued, if not for the will of God.

“You had a special heart and your spirituality was equal to none. Yes, you believed anything God, even where some Christians stopped to think twice. For those who took advantage of this your unflinching belief in God, I plead that you forgive them.

“You have finished your own work here on earth and gone back to be with your maker in Heaven to have eternal rest. We will greatly miss you, Madam Kelechi, for all you were to us, our mother, prayer warrior and pillar of strength.

“Farewell, Madam Kelechi, until we meet again to part no more. Adieu, Madam Kelechi.”

Her only son, Chisom Nnadi, waxed philosophical in his tribute. He said: “This wouldn’t be your plan for me, that I’d be forever sad. So, I try to remind myself of the happy times we had. The times you called me ‘Som Som’, the times you danced and played with me, the times you always called me to pray for me and tell me what to do at each situation. I remember all the sacrifices you made for me, Mum.

“I know I can’t be with you now and you can’t be with me again, but inside my heart you will stay. That’s where you will always be, Mum.”

Oluchi, the only daughter, who was devastated by her mother’s death, said: “I miss you so much, Mummy. I hope you’re happy and you’re resting well wherever you are. I love you, Mummy. In the next world, you’ll be my Mum and you’ll live long enough to eat the fruit of your labour.”

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

The Nnadis were not alone in their moment of grief, as prominent Nigerians comforted them.

Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, in his condolence message, described Mrs. Nnadi as a distinguished woman of virtue who stamped indelible footprints in the sands of time. He urged the family to take solace in the Lord, knowing full well she is resting in the bossom of the Lord.

Similarly, Governor Hope Uzodimma said he received the news of her death with shock but noted that it was a necessary end for all mortals. He asked the family to bear her loss, having fulfilled a good life on earth.

Governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki, hailed Kelechi for her generosity, commitment to family and selfless service to society.

On his part, former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, viewed her death as a huge loss not only to the immediate families but to their friends.

Former governor of Anambra State and Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, while sympathysing with the family, pointed out that she died when she was needed most. He regretted the vacuum her death has created in the family.

In the same vein, former governor of Anambra State, Peter Obi, said he was saddened by the death of Nnadi’s wife. He prayed for God to protect and bless those she left behind.

To the wife of the late Ikemba Ojukwu, Bianca, Kelechi was “a wife and mother who left behind a legacy of kindness and consideration towards others and endurance.”

However, it was not all gloom as Sir Foreigner (Eze Bongo) was on hand to entertain guests with his unique bongo music and dancers at the event.

The Sun was represented by the editor, daily, Mr. Iheancho Nwosu; editor, Saturday, Mr. Tope Adeboboye; online editor, Mr. Philip Nwosu, chairman, NUJ, The Sun chapel, Mrs. Agatha Emeadi; special projects editor, Mr. Tony Manuaka; South East bureau coordinator, Nze Magnus Eze; Vivian Onyebukwa; and Doris Obinna, among others.