More commendation have been pouring in for the executive chairman of Dozzy Group of Companies, Dr. (Sir) Daniel Nwanneka Chukwudozie, FNSE, on his conferment with the prestigious award of Manufacturer of the Year 2018, by The Sun Publishing Limited. Leading the pack is the amiable wife of the recipient, Lady Ada Chukwudozie, who described her husband as a true genius and hero who has lived a life of selfless service to humanity and made sacrifices for the benefit of many people who have crossed his path.

According to her, the award is in recognition and testimony of Dr. Chukwudozie’s his vision, integrity and hard work, which all prove that nothing can limit a man with a determination to succeed. While expressing her joy and that of the children in joining numerous others across the world to celebrate Dr. Chukwudozie’s investiture, Lady Ada Chukwudozie prayed that God would continue to strengthen her beloved husband to do more for society. For all the people of Okija in Anambra State, the recognition and celebration of one of their own, a role model, Dr. Chukwudozie, by The Sun Publishing Limited was a confirmation of his life of integrity, hard work and discipline. Speaking through the Ofiafuluego n’Okija, Chief Nwabueze Umeh, the people said the conferment of the Manufacturer of the Year award would impact positively on the people, even as they prayed that God would further strengthen Dr. Chukwudozie to achieve more for the betterment of the community and society at large.

The board, management and staff of Dozzytephan Industries Limited, in their felicitations with the great industrialist, described their chairman, Dr. Chukwudozie, as an accomplished man with the capacity for hard work and passion for empowering others through his chain of businesses. In a signed statement, they described the conferment of The Sun Manufacturer of the Year award on him as recognition of his doggednes and commitment to industry and determination to create jobs for the unemployed in the country. Also, the management of Dozzytephan Marine Services FZE, while congratulating the Manufacturer of the Year 2018, noted with happiness and pride his immeasurable contributions to the manufacturing sectors of the Nigerian economy and attributed his great strides to his humble beginnings that shaped him to excel through hard work, discipline and sacrifice.

In the same vein, Mr. Nzube Onochie, on behalf of 13 other friends, in their felicitations, noted that the honour done Dr. Chukwudozie was a testimony of his passion for job creation and youth empowerment through which he has continued to impact positively on the nation’s economy and beyond by lifting many people and their families out of poverty and hopelessness.

From Dozzy Oil and Gas Limited, the board, management and staff likened their shining star and role model to the great Winston Churchill who said that “the price of greatness is responsibilty.” According to the board, management and staff of the company, Dr. Chukwudozie has paid the price for the greatness he currently enjoys, having committed his energy and resources to touching lives as his contributions to national development and advancing the cause of humanity.

Similarly, the board, management and staff of Freedco SA, Geneva, Switzerland, and Phramex Hamburg, Germany, commended Dr. Chukwudozie for his recognition as The Sun Manufacturer of the Year. They were joined in the commendations for the Dozzy Group chairman by the board, management and staff of the Chicason group, Chi Pet Oil and their counterparts at Anthony Stephens and Associates, who all felicitated with the great industrialist over his recognition, describing him as a quintessential business icon.

At the awards ceremony, held at the Expo Convention Centre, Eko Hotels and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos, the managing director/editor in-chief of The Sun newspaper, Mr. Eric Osagie, described Dr. Chukwudozie and the 22 other awardees as visionaries in their chosen businesses, professions and fields of endeavour. Dr. Chukwudozie was honoured alongside other distinguished Nigerians, among whom were Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State, Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa State, industrialist, Chief Alakija, and musician David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido. Mr. Osagie disclosed that all the 23 awardees emerged after painstaking selection and nomination processes and congratulated them for the recognition and honour bestowed on them in a country of a population of more than 180 million.

Osagie, therefore, challenged Nigerians to have faith and remain optimistic about the development and growth of the country.

Receiving the prestigious award on behalf of Dr. Chukwudozie, Lady Ada Chukwudozie expressed gratitude to The Sun Publishing Limited for the honour done her husband and other eminent Nigerians. She dedicated the award to Almighty God, her immediate family, the entire management and staff of the Dozzy Group, employers of labour and all Nigerians. She noted that despite the harsh economic environment and the attendant challenges facing the nation’s manufacturing sector, Dr. Chukwudozie, through dint of hard work and God’s blessings, has been able to weather the storm to achieve excellence, which, obviously, stood him out for recognition as the Manufacturer of the Year by The Sun Publishing Limited. With her at the awards ceremony were traditional rulers, ladies of honour, popularly referred to as the Honourable House of Nlecha, associates, friends and family members who gathered to share in the joy of the Dozzy Group family.

Lady Ada Chukwudozie seized the opportunity to pray for continued grace upon her loving husband so that he could continue to impact positively on the life of the people and society.

The memorable event was spiced up with scintillating performance by famous Nigerian musician, Tiwa Savage, and popular comedian, Abovi Ugboma, alias Bovi. For many, the ceremony was a night to remember for many years to come.