Magnus Eze, Enugu

By the time Enugu State Governor, Chief Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi dissolved the 17 elected council chairmen, the Chairman of Enugu North Local Government Area, Emma Onoh left with his head high.

Onoh who in less than three months, recently completed one of the most adoring pavilions in Enugu state, had declared that he owed no debt at all as his first term of two years came to an end on December 4, 2019.

He hailed Governor Ugwuanyi for providing enabling environment for council Chairmen to operate, describing the governor as a super administrator.

The council boss made the remarks when the governor paid official visit to the council to inaugurate some key projects undertaken by his administration.

The facilities included a multipurpose pavilion at the council headquarters, which was named after the governor, as well as an ultramodern shopping centre, with expansive parks and other facilities.

The complex, which strategically, seats near New Market, along the Enugu-Onitsha Expressway houses over 300 stalls. Deputy Governor Cecilia Ezeilo represented the governor at the event staged to mark the council chairman’s valedictory formalities.

“I am happy and grateful to God that we are winding off this tenure on a joyful and partying note. My immense gratitude goes to our governor who gave us all necessary enabling environment to excel.

“We enjoyed free hand and very cordial relationship with him. He is a super administrator, and may God continue to guide and protect him,” he said.

According to Onoh, he was the first local government Chairman to commence payment of salaries on the 25th of every month, in the state, and maintained that feat all through, adding that, “it is also on record that we are not owing any salary arrears, including councillors.

“We don’t owe any leave allowance; up to 2018. So, I can beat my chest, to the glory of God, that all parties got their entire due share”.

Estimated at about N100 million, the outgone Chairman described the pavilion as a legacy that would always have a place in his heart due to its vital importance, describing it as a multi-purpose structure designed to also serve non-council organised functions.

On the ultramodern shops and parks, Onoh explained that they were constructed in a conscious bid to decongest the Ogbete Main market. He said that Ogbete which is the biggest market in Enugu was currently overcrowded.

“We are trying to relocate some designated traders to the New Market. The perishable section of the main market would be moved to the new shopping centre, to enable them enjoy enough space to do their business, while other actions would follow gradually.”

For member representing Enugu North in the State House of Assembly, Hon Ibeh Onoh, the ex-Chairman deserves commendation for a successful tenure, describing him as a great achiever.

“I am impressed about his great outing as Chairman of Enugu North LGA. However, I am not surprised about his achievements because, I know that he is endowed with high leadership qualities. He served under our governor, a workaholic and great achiever, and under such leader, you have no choice but to adopt his style of people-oriented service,” he said. Speaking on behalf of the governor, before cutting the inauguration tape, the deputy governor appreciated the out-gone council boss for his achievements, which she described as laudable.