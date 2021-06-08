From Joe Effiong, Uyo

Air travellers have poured encomiums on Ibom Airlines Limited, operators of the Akwa Ibom State-owned Ibom Air, over its superlative operations since it began business two years.

The airline, which said it has, in its two years of operation, lifted over 500,000 passengers in its over 10,000 flight operations, has been noted for its schedule reliability, on-time departures and excellent service.

With the vision to build a service-focused and profitable airline, Ibom Air has in its fleet, five Bombardier CRJ 900 aircraft currently operating in five routes, and two additional Air Buses 220, said to have arrived Lagos, soon to be deployed to international routes.

One of its users and Chairman, National Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ), Akwa Ibom State council, Uduak Ekong said: “Ibom Air flew the Nigerian skies on June 7, 2019 and became the preferred carrier for Members of NAWOJ in Akwa Ibom State.

Speaking on airline’s success story in the last two years, Group Manager, Marketing and Communication, Aniekan Essienette, attributed the feat so far recorded on the company’s unmatched record of schedule reliability and on-time departure performance

Essienette had, in a previous media engagement, declared that Ibom Air exists first as a key vehicle for the economic development and growth of Akwa Ibom State.