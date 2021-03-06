Newly crowned Queen of Little Miss Damsel 2020, Queen Biobele Longjohn has charged parents to encourage their children to achieve success.

The young queen also urged kids to celebrate the achievements of other children, as this is a means of uplifting themselves.

Queen Biobele stated this at a children’s empowerment programme held in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

She said; “I also want to encourage all the parents, to believe in their children because my parents believed in me that is why I am who I am today.

“I want to say a very big thank you to my mum for believing in me, Little Miss Damsel Nigeria for supporting me, God bless my parents, God bless LMDN, God bless me and God bless you all thanks,” she added.

Queen Biobele further said; “For you to be go far in life, you must celebrate the achievements of others. Even as we gather here to train our minds on the future, let us enlighten ourselves on what it also means to achieve great things.”

Queen Biobele who hails from Kalabari Buguma Asari ‐ Toru Local Government Area, Rivers State started modelling at the age of 10, and was recently crowned as the Little Miss Damsel Nigeria (LMDN WORLD 2020/2021).