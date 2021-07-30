Diocesan Bishop of Ihiala, Anglican Communion, Israel Okoye, has urged President Muhammedu Buhari to end herders-farmers conflict in Nigeria and uncover those manipulating the herders to create chaos in the nation.

Speaking at the 16th CMS Anniversary Grade/Jesus Carnivals of the diocese, recently at the Cathedral Church of St. Silas, Ihiala, the bishop warned the killings in the country has given room for secession agitation, which initiated violence and such must be discouraged.

He expressed disappointment that some persons believed that by killing others and destroying their farmland to achieve their aim is their right.

He said: “It is unfortunate that people do not know they are being manipulated to act in an un-godly manner.”

Okoye, however, regretted that the government is adamant in fishing out the initiators of the conflicts and the purpose they serve.

“Government must uncover those initiating conflict in this country, who they are and the kind of purpose they are serving, as their purpose is not in accordance with God’s will,” the bishop said while delivering a homily on the theme: “Go and make disciples.”

He thanked God for sending Christian missionaries who brought Anglican Church into Igboland and opened the gates for the gospel of salvation and repentance, providing schools and hospitals and abolishing the tradition of killing twins.

