Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Prelate of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide, (Dr.) David Bob-Manuel, has called on the Federal Government to end insurgency.

He made the call while dedicating the Oil Mill Branch and Akpajo Branch II Pro-Cathedral of the Eternal Sacred Order of the Cherubim and Seraphim Worldwide in Port Harcourt Rivers State.

He said the leadership of the Order was worried about the endless insurgency in parts of the country and would appreciate if the government and Nigerians work to end it.

“We, of the Eternal Sacred Order, are worried because what is happening in Nigeria is not God’s will for it to happen. We must put an end to insurgency in our country.”