Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

Piqued by the recent incessant killings in some part of middle belt, a national leader of Middle Belt Forum, Engr. Ben Akarka, has appealed to both the federal government and states government within the region to put a stop to the needless killings.

Akarka who is the national treasurer Middle Belt Forum particularly condemned the incessant violent crises in Plateau, Kaduna, Adamawa, Benue, Taraba and Nasarawa states where many innocent people are killed by the day.

Akarka wondered why people who had lived together peacefully in the region had suddenly taken up arms against one another, which had resulted to the killing of innocent people.

He described the persistent bloodletting in the region as unfortunate and disheartening even as he called on government at all levels to set up a committee to investigate the killing of innocent persons, including children, women, men and the aged.