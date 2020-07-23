Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State, Mr Eyitayo Jegede has declared that an end will soon come to the reign of Governor Rotimi Akeredolu and his All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Jegede emerged winner of the PDP primary, Wednesday night, having polled 888 votes, and defeating seven other aspirants in the process, including the state deputy governor, Agboola Ajayi, who polled 675 votes.

The former Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General in the state, said he was prepared to get the state back on track in the forthcoming October 10 governorship election.

He also called for support and cooperation of other aspirants and other party members as he embarks on securing victory for the party.

His words “with the support of the people of the state and other party members, we will take over government of Ondo State come October 10, 2020

“We are all winners in Ondo State and I dedicate this victory to the people of Ondo State and to my co-aspirants who have shown the spirit of sportsmanship.

“By this victory, we serve a notice on the APC that for them, the end has come. By the grace of God, with the assistance of the people and with the support of all the co-aspirants, we will take over the government of Ondo State come October 2020,” he added.