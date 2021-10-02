By Ngozi Uwujare

For long, they made life unbearable for people in the Aba axis of Abia State. But recently, the long arms of the law caught up with three members of a notorious gang of kidnappers – Nnadozie Monday (Dido), 26, Godwin Udechukwu (Keke Boy), 21, and Chinedu Agwu.

As gathered, they were nabbed by operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) deployed to Abia State.

The trio were said to have kidnapped and murdered an Aba-based businessman, 47-year-old Ugwa Jacob Kalu in his compound.

They young men were also accused of kidnapping a pregnant woman, one Mrs Susan Kelvin and collected N600,000 as ransom at the Royal Palm Hill Aba.

Abia State Commissioner of Police, Mrs. Janet Agbede told Saturday Sun that on July 30, 2021, Ugwa Jacob Kalu, a businessman based in Aba and a native of Ohafia in Abia State was attacked by gunmen who also attempted to kidnap him. She said Kalu resisted an attempt by the kidnappers to push him into the boot of his 2014 Toyota Highlander and take him away. But that infuriated the criminals who immediately shot him dead. The incident took place at No.6 Tasie Street, off Royal Palm Ogbor Hill, Aba, Abia State.

Abia CP said the same kidnappers also, on July 23, 2021, kidnapped a 39-year-old woman, Mrs Susan Kelvin who was six-month pregnant at the time. She was abducted at her residence at Royal Palm, Ogbor Hill, Aba in Abia State.

She said they demanded N10 million until her husband pleaded and they collected N600,000 as ransom. The victim was subsequently released on August 21, 2021.

CP Agbede explained further that after her release, a member of the gang, Godwin Udechukwu started making phone call that he needed N300,000 from the woman, Mrs. Susan Kelvin.

“It was there that the information got to the operatives of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team’s head, Mr Francis Ohizua, a Superintendent of Police, who with his team, swung into action with intelligence gathered. They spread their dragnet which led to the arrest of the notorious murderers and kidnappers on August 23, 2021.

“Also, the three suspects all hail from the same place, Obingwa in Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. They have confessed to their evil acts,” Agbede explained.

The reporter had a chat with the leader of the gang, Chinedu Agwu. He told Saturday Sun: “I attended Hopeboy College Lagos State, Rebecca Nursery and Primary School Lagos. I proceeded to Abia State University. I studied estate management. I started the business of selling clothes. Later, I got involved in armed robbery and kidnapping with a ten-man gang. I was involved in an armed robbery in Owerri, Imo State and got arrested by men of the defunct Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS). I went to the Correction Centre in Owerri, Imo State in 2016 and I was released in February 2021.

“I hail from Akanu Village, Ohafia Local Government Area of Abia State. Immediately I was released from the Correction Centre in February 2021, I formed another gang. We went to kidnap a business man in Aba, Ugwa Jacob Kalu on July 30, 2021 at his residence. He refused to cooperate with us as he declined to enter our vehicle. We decided to shoot him, and we killed him right in his compound and we drove away. We took his Samsung Galaxy C9 phone valued at N115, 000.

“It was the annoyance that prompted us to come back to the Street at Royal Palm, Ogbor Hill, Aba and kidnapped one Mrs Susan Kelvin. We took her away to our forest and demanded a ransom of N10 million. Later, the husband called us and negotiated with us and paid N600,000. So we released his wife. I have been involved in several kidnappings, armed robberies and murders in Aba, Abia State and Owerri, Imo State. I do murder any victim whose family refuses to pay ransom or argue with us. We killed him or her on the spot,” he said.

Another suspect, Godwin Udechukwu also spoke. His words: “I hail from Umuocha Village, Obingwa L.G.A, Abia State. I have been involved in armed robbery and kidnapping. I participated in the murder of the businessman based in Aba, Ugwa Jacob Kalu. We killed him because he didn’t cooperate with us. We kidnapped one Mrs. Susan Kelvin and collected N600,000 ransom. I was the one who called the victim, Mrs. Susan Kelvin to send me N300,000 to enable me to buy a tricycle. I started threatening her until August 24, 2021 when the IRT Operatives arrested me.”

Another suspect, Nnadozie Monday also explained how members of the gang were nabbed.

Hear him: “I hail from Mgboko Umuanunu, Obingwa L.G.A of Abia State. I participated in the murder of the businessman based in Aba, Ugwa Jacob Kalu and the kidnap of Mrs Susan Kelvin. I was arrested on August 23, 2021. I was the one who led the security operatives to arrest the other gang members. They recovered the late Ugwa Jacob Kalu’s Samsung Galaxy C9 phone which I was using, and that led to my arrest. I have been involved in many armed robberies and kidnapping in the state.”

The wife of the deceased, Mrs Kalu explained to Saturday Sun how her husband was murdered by the gang on the fateful day.

“It was a shock when the kidnappers wanted to kidnap my husband by forcing him into their vehicle, a Toyota Highlander. My husband did not comply. I started shouting for help. Suddenly, I heard a gunshot. They left and abandoned my husband. My husband had given up when we eventually made it to the hospital. We made a report at the Abia State Police Command over the ugly incident. We thank God who exposed the three suspects. I am happy that they were arrested. I want justice to be done in this case. My late husband left behind five children for me. I know God is in control of everything.”

CP Agbede said that the three suspects will soon be charged to court.

