Celebrated football statistics and analysis website Squawka held its end of year stats awards on January 1 and a Nigeria international plying his trade in the English Premier League, Wilfred Ndidi emerged one of the winners.

The Leicester City midfielder was named the tackle merchant of the English top-flight, with 96 tackles won in the first half of the 2019-2020 season.

The Foxes number 25 beat Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka (92 tackles) to the accolade, while Ricardo Pereira was in third place with 71 tackles.

In other categories, Ilkay Gundogan had the most successful passes in the opposition half, Mohamed Salah most left footed goals, Wilfried Zaha most dribbles completed, James Tarkowski most headed clearances, Virgil van Dijk most touches of the ball, Kevin De Bruyne most big chances created and Sergio Aguero hit the woodwork the most.

James Maddison, Riyah Mahrez and James Ward-Prowse scored the most goals from outside the box, Marcus Rashford and Jamie Vardy tied for the most fast break goals, while David Silva and Riyad Mahrez were the best when it came to most second assists.

Ndidi produced an exquisite assist, his first of the season, as Leicester City thrashed Newcastle United 3-0 on New Year’s Day.

The former Racing Genk starlet has been named top tackler in the Premier League for two consecutive seasons.