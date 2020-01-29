Kenneth Udeh, Abuja

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Nigeria Police authorities to ensure that indigenes of Plateau are adequately protected from the attacks Boko Haram terrorists.

The Senate noted with concern the new trend of terrorism in the country in which Nigerians of Plateau State indigenes are targeted for abduction and isolated for brutal killing only because of their faith, origin and aboriginal status.

The Senate urged the government to expedite action to secure the citizens and in particular those of Plateau origin who have become targets of abduction and persecution by Boko Haram.

The Senate also condemned in its strongest terms, the anti-Plateau narrative by Boko- Haram. It noted that the ultimate intention was to polarise Nigerian citizens along ethno-religious divides. It also condemned the abduction and killing of Nigerians of plateau state origin, with some still in Boko- Haram’s enclaves, three of whom were killed and while three are still being held captive.

The Senate further urged the authorities of Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, University of Jos and Tafa Balewa University Bauchi to absolve the undergraduates and postgraduate students of Plateau State origin currently stranded in Maiduguri as their safety was gravely jeopardised by the hate narrative orchestrated by Boko Haram.

The resolutions were sequel to a motion moved by Senator Gyang Istifanus Dung, (Plateau South).

Gyang explained to his colleagues that the viral video released by the terrorists depicts a narrative of hate which is capable of setting up hate against the Plateau people. He said the incident was capable of polarising the country.

His words: “The Senate notes that new trend is emerging in the Boko Haram terrorism in Nigeria in which Nigerian citizens of Nigeria of Plateau origin are targeted for abduction and isolated for brutal killing only because of their faith, origin and aboriginal status.”

Gyang, highlighted the recent unfortunate cases of; Mr. Lawrence Duna, an aid worker who was killed at the end of December 2019, Godfrey Ali also an aid worker also killed, the recent killing of Daciya Ropvil Dalep, a 200-level Biology Education student of the University of Maiduguri, Lillian Gyang a student of the same university abducted while returning to resume her studies but is still remained in captivity, among others.

He expressed that the consequential effects of this defective narrative had led to the abduction of over six persons four males and two females. The videos of the killings which were laced with hate messages had gone viral evoking passions and condemnation not only in Plateau State but across Nigeria and even globally.

He likened the Boko Haram hate narratives to the reminiscent Nazi episode where the Nazi supremacy regime promoted the demonisation of the Jews and incited anti- semtism as a justification for subsequent dark chamber genocide against the Jews.

He said “the hateful narrative being orchestrated by Boko Haram is intended to set other Nigerian citizens against their Plateau brothers and sisters.”

He stated further that the anti-Plateau narrative of Boko Haram is an attempt by the fanatical sect to whip up ethnic sentiments of unsuspecting Nigerians and to shift the attention from its evil acts that had not spared Muslims and other Nigerian citizens of all classes and creeds, from the North to South East to West.

According to Gynag, neither traditional rulers or other citizens, imams or pastors are spared by the terror and scourge of Boko Haram.

He said: “The narrative is simply to polarise citizens like I said along ethnic-religious sentiments and divides, aware that the anti-Plateau BokoHaram narrative draws attention to the early days of banditry which was obviously perceived as a Plateau problem hence not given the attention deserving a national emergency.

“The subsequent calamity is snow-balling into banditry and has today become a monster ravaging the entire North Central, North West geopolitical regions with devastating consequences.

“To allow and isolate the anti-Plateau narrative of Boko Haram is to ignore the lessons that history has tabled before us. Communities which have been attacked have witnessed 27 deaths as at today.”