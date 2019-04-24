Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana, has urged the Federal Government to end the cycle of poverty, if it truly wants to end crime.

Said Falana: “Nineteen prisons have been closed down in Netherlands (Holland) because the people decided to shun crime and had resolved not to break the law, due to their robust economy. If the masses are not comfortable, the level of crime must increase in any society,”

Falana added that with the rate of social injustice, the hostility of the government towards its citizens increases daily, as well as constant denial of the basic necessity has left the masses dejected, abject poverty and hopeless.

Falana said this during the public presentation of the document: Minority Report and Draft Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. “Nigeria, as a country, has not made substiantial progress based on our faulty foundations.”

The lawyer bemoaned how the economy has been in shambles, “where nothing seems to work except those who are in place of authority grabbing the nation’s wealth.”

He stressed that while the report was presented, the military junta rejected it without reviewing it and that most of the challenges pointed out in the report would have averted the many troubles the country experiences today. Also, former governor of Ogun State, Aremo Olusegun Osoba said the solution to the crises Nigeria is experiencing is restructuring.

Osoba said it is not restructuring of inequality where only the rich are favoured while the masses are neglected.

“It is restructuring that addresses the need of the common man, not just the elite or political circle who keep amassing wealth for themselves, without any good plan for the future of this great country.”

On his part, the Director, Centre for Democratic Development Research and Training (CEDDERT), Mr Abubakar Mohammed, said the major research they have embarked on revealed that the current change and progress provided by the present administration is characterised by insecurity and deprivation.